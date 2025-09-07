Left Menu

Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

France and New Zealand topped their pools at the Women's Rugby World Cup, setting up quarter-final matches. France defeated South Africa while New Zealand crushed Ireland. The Black Ferns, led by teenage star Braxton Sorensen-McGee, showcased impressive skills. Japan and Italy also concluded their campaigns with victories.

Updated: 07-09-2025 23:44 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the Women's Rugby World Cup pool stages, France and New Zealand asserted their dominance with decisive victories, securing top spots in their groups. France overwhelmed South Africa 57-10 at Franklin's Gardens, driven by standout performances from Emilie Boulard and Joanna Grisez. Rugby fans are now gearing up for France's upcoming face-off against Ireland.

New Zealand, the tournament's defending champions, sent a strong message by defeating Ireland 40-0 in Brighton, maintaining a perfect start. Teenage sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee dazzled the crowd with a hat-trick, underlining her potential as a future star. The Black Ferns' strong defense was also on display, blocking any Irish comeback attempts.

Elsewhere, in Pool C, Japan emerged victorious over Spain, while Italy crushed Brazil in Northampton. Despite their triumphs, both Japan and Italy missed out on further progress in the competition. As the quarter-finals approach, rugby enthusiasts eagerly await the gripping contests featuring the world's top teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

