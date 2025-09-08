Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Belgium to Dominant World Cup Qualifier Victory

Kevin De Bruyne played a pivotal role in Belgium's 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan, scoring twice in their World Cup qualifier. Belgium now ranks second in Group J, closely following North Macedonia. Jeremy Doku and other team members also contributed to the resounding win in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-09-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 02:21 IST
Kevin De Bruyne showcased his crucial influence for Belgium with a spectacular goal that opened the scoring in their emphatic 6-0 World Cup qualifier win against Kazakhstan. Initially, the match at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium appeared frustrating for the Belgian side until De Bruyne's decisive strike in the 42nd minute.

With this victory, Belgium amassed 10 points in Group J, retaining the second spot behind North Macedonia. Despite North Macedonia's win over Liechtenstein, Belgium remains in hot pursuit for automatic qualification to the World Cup, with both North Macedonia and Wales having played an extra match.

Kazakhstan's defense initially held firm, with goalkeeper Mukhamedjan Seysen making crucial saves. However, De Bruyne's standout performance was complemented by contributions from Jeremy Doku, whose dynamic play saw him score twice, aiding Belgium in securing a confident victory.

