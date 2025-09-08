Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Belgium to Dominant World Cup Qualifier Victory

Kevin De Bruyne showcased his crucial influence for Belgium with a spectacular goal that opened the scoring in their emphatic 6-0 World Cup qualifier win against Kazakhstan. Initially, the match at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium appeared frustrating for the Belgian side until De Bruyne's decisive strike in the 42nd minute.

With this victory, Belgium amassed 10 points in Group J, retaining the second spot behind North Macedonia. Despite North Macedonia's win over Liechtenstein, Belgium remains in hot pursuit for automatic qualification to the World Cup, with both North Macedonia and Wales having played an extra match.

Kazakhstan's defense initially held firm, with goalkeeper Mukhamedjan Seysen making crucial saves. However, De Bruyne's standout performance was complemented by contributions from Jeremy Doku, whose dynamic play saw him score twice, aiding Belgium in securing a confident victory.

