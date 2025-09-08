Revamped Springboks Ready to Face New Zealand Challenge

The South African rugby team, the Springboks, is making substantial adjustments to their lineup in a crucial fixture against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship, scheduled to take place in Wellington this Saturday.

In an effort to bounce back from a 24-17 defeat to the All Blacks in Auckland, coach Rassie Erasmus has introduced Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf, shifting Siya Kolisi to the flank. Malcolm Marx will start at hooker, supported by props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit. Several players, such as Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse, and Aphelele Fassi, will also feature prominently in a new-look backline, while veteran players like Jasper Wiese return to bolster the forward lineup.

Erasmus emphasized the need for a comprehensive 80-minute performance, asserting his belief in the revised squad's potential. The team aims to correct last week's errors and demonstrate resilience against the formidable All Blacks, striving to defend their championship title.

