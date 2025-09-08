Springboks Look to Future Despite Defeat: Erasmus Outlines 2027 World Cup Strategy

Despite a bitter defeat to New Zealand at Eden Park, South Africa's coach Rassie Erasmus is committed to broadening his player base in preparation for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. While the Springboks have clinched victories in the last two global finals, current performances have been underwhelming.

With a 24-17 loss in Auckland, Erasmus made significant changes, altering seven players and switching two positions for their upcoming fixture against the All Blacks. He aims to balance immediate improvements with long-term strategic planning.

Erasmus candidly acknowledged the lackluster display but sees potential in the team's bench strength. Noteworthy is the return of number eight Jasper Wiese, expected to add crucial fortitude in their next challenge against the world's top-ranked team.

(With inputs from agencies.)