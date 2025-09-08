India Poised for Asia Cup Triumph Amid Geopolitical Tensions

India, the 20-overs world champions, are poised to retain their Asia Cup title with a formidable lineup led by Suryakumar Yadav. The tournament, beginning Tuesday, comes amid geopolitical tensions, primarily involving host nation India and Pakistan, prompting a venue shift to the United Arab Emirates.

Despite military hostilities in May, the Asian Cricket Council is optimistic about the tournament's success. As India stakes its claim with top players like Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill, rival Pakistan enters the tournament brimming with confidence following a tri-series win but lacks experienced players.

Other teams like Afghanistan and a rejuvenated Bangladesh are eager to make their mark, with Afghanistan aiming to capitalize on their familiarity with UAE conditions. The Asia Cup opener is set between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, promising an exciting start to the competition.

