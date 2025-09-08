Rising Stars Illuminate the Future for Indian Table Tennis

In a promising turn for Indian table tennis, a new generation of talented players is set to fill the gap left by the recently retired stalwart Sharath Kamal. Coach Sandeep Gupta, during the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Delhi, highlighted this promising outlook as the event drew around 3,000 participants, reflecting the sport's growing national appeal.

The championship marks a significant comeback for Delhi, hosting the event after a 15-year hiatus. Spectators have the unique opportunity to witness and learn from national champions and international competitors, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the game. Gupta noted the significance of this level of exposure for both players and fans, aiming to elevate the playing standards in India.

Despite India's success in the Commonwealth and Asian Games, the pursuit of an Olympic medal remains a work in progress. Gupta remains optimistic, referencing recent victories against Japan, as a sign of potential. Moreover, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced unprecedented cash rewards for international medal winners, a move welcomed by Gupta for boosting athletes' motivation, as seen with promising talents like Payas Jain.

