AKCEL GP Academy Unveils Rising Stars for 2025/26 Karting Season

AKCEL GP Academy has announced its inaugural line-up for the 2025/26 karting season featuring international drivers, with a focus on holistic development. The academy aims to nurture future racing champions through a comprehensive program that includes technical training, fitness, and mental conditioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:13 IST
Atiqa Mir. (Photo: Team Babyrace). Image Credit: ANI
AKCEL GP Academy on Monday unveiled its roster of promising young drivers set to compete in the 2025/26 Rotax Max and IAME UAE Karting Championships. Among the eight drivers are India's promising talents, including Atiqa Asif Mir and Rivaan Dev Preetham, alongside international racers from Canada and Lithuania.

Based at the YAS Marina Circuit, the Academy emphasizes 360-degree driver development, integrating technical training with fitness and mental conditioning in collaboration with Wishtok for wellness coaching. This comprehensive approach aims to provide a professional roadmap to further racing classes and beyond.

Highlighting their debut season, Atiqa Mir has already recorded a historic top-10 finish at the Rotax Euro Trophy, while Rivaan Dev Preetham made headlines by being India's first race winner at the FIA Motorsport Games. As the Academy lays plans to expand into European championships by 2027, it seeks to cultivate talent on a global scale, positioning itself as a gateway to elite motorsport.

