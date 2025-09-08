Deschamps Defends Amid PSG Injury Controversy

France's national team coach, Didier Deschamps, defended his staff's management of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue's fitness amidst criticism from their club, Paris St. Germain. The two players sustained injuries while on international duty, prompting backlash from PSG.

Deschamps clarified that the team followed professional and progressive procedures, always respecting the players' well-being. Despite PSG's complaints after Dembele's hamstring injury and Doue's calf strain during the World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, Deschamps assured that there was no conflict with the club.

PSG, dissatisfied with how their medical advice was handled, demanded better protocols from the French Football Federation to ensure player safety. Both Dembele and Doue will miss significant matches, including a critical Champions League opener against Atalanta.