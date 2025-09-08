Left Menu

Deschamps Defends Amid PSG Injury Controversy

French coach Didier Deschamps defends the national team's handling of PSG players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, who were injured during international duty. PSG criticized the French Football Federation for ignoring medical alerts and seeks improved transparency to prevent future injuries. Deschamps emphasizes no club-country conflict.

  • Country:
  • France

France's national team coach, Didier Deschamps, defended his staff's management of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue's fitness amidst criticism from their club, Paris St. Germain. The two players sustained injuries while on international duty, prompting backlash from PSG.

Deschamps clarified that the team followed professional and progressive procedures, always respecting the players' well-being. Despite PSG's complaints after Dembele's hamstring injury and Doue's calf strain during the World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, Deschamps assured that there was no conflict with the club.

PSG, dissatisfied with how their medical advice was handled, demanded better protocols from the French Football Federation to ensure player safety. Both Dembele and Doue will miss significant matches, including a critical Champions League opener against Atalanta.

