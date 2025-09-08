Left Menu

Olympic Swimmers Secure Multi-Million Dollar Settlement

Olympic swimmers who took legal action against World Aquatics have reached a multi-million dollar settlement. The governing body has agreed to pay $4.6 million to those who participated in the International Swimming League in 2018 and 2019, following an antitrust suit filed by prominent swimmers.

Olympic swimmers who initiated a legal battle against the governing body of their sport in the U.S. have obtained a multi-million dollar settlement. This decision benefits athletes who took part in a breakaway competition.

The organizing body, World Aquatics, confirmed the creation of a $4.6 million fund. This fund aims to compensate swimmers who participated under contract in the International Swimming League (ISL) events held in Turin, 2018, and during the 2019 season.

Back in 2018, renowned swimmers Katinka Hosszu of Hungary, Tom Shields, and Michael Andrew from the USA presented an antitrust lawsuit in California. This followed the governing body's efforts to halt the independent ISL from operating beyond its control. Despite initial threats to exclude swimmers from the Ukraine-backed series, the ISL led to increased prize money in World Aquatics' own championships.

