Haaland's Baggage Bonk: Unfazed by Injuries

Norway's top striker, Erling Haaland, will be on the field against Moldova on Tuesday. This reassurance comes from coach Stale Solbakken, despite Haaland suffering a cut lip after being hit by the baggage door of the team bus.

The incident occurred as Haaland was stepping out from the back of the bus outside the team's hotel. The unexpected mishap required him to have three stitches, as revealed in Haaland's social media posts.

In better news for Norwegian fans, Solbakken told NRK there are no lingering concerns for the game. Norway remains undefeated in Group I, eagerly chasing their first World Cup since 1998, hosting Moldova, who sit at the bottom of the table without a victory.

