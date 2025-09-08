Left Menu

Haaland's Baggage Bonk: Unfazed by Injuries

Norway's star striker Erling Haaland, despite suffering a cut lip from a team bus incident, will play against Moldova. Coach Solbakken confirmed Haaland required stitches but remains unperturbed for the match. Norway leads Group I with four wins as they pursue a World Cup spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST
Haaland's Baggage Bonk: Unfazed by Injuries
Erling Haaland

Norway's top striker, Erling Haaland, will be on the field against Moldova on Tuesday. This reassurance comes from coach Stale Solbakken, despite Haaland suffering a cut lip after being hit by the baggage door of the team bus.

The incident occurred as Haaland was stepping out from the back of the bus outside the team's hotel. The unexpected mishap required him to have three stitches, as revealed in Haaland's social media posts.

In better news for Norwegian fans, Solbakken told NRK there are no lingering concerns for the game. Norway remains undefeated in Group I, eagerly chasing their first World Cup since 1998, hosting Moldova, who sit at the bottom of the table without a victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

 India
3
ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

 India
4
Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025