Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane Dramatically Secures Tunisia's World Cup Spot

In a nail-biting finish, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane sent Tunisia to the World Cup with a decisive goal in the fourth minute of injury time, sealing a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea.

The crucial win guarantees Tunisia a spot in next year's tournament in North America, marking its seventh qualification and third consecutive appearance. This achievement tops Group H, with Tunisia remaining unbeaten in their campaign, yet to concede a goal.

Elsewhere, notable results included Malawi's comeback for a 2-2 draw with Liberia, Algeria's goalless draw at Guinea, and Ghana's victory over Mali. Multiple teams across different groups continued to vie for World Cup qualification, showcasing fierce competition.