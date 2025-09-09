Left Menu

Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha emphasize aggression as they prepare for a high-stakes Asia Cup clash. Despite recent border tensions, both teams plan to maintain their dynamic playstyles. The captains spoke ahead of their respective matches, emphasizing readiness and strategic approach.

Updated: 09-09-2025 15:39 IST
Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup
India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, confirmed on Tuesday that his team will not shy away from aggression in their Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan on September 14. Aggression, he asserted, is vital to playing international sport competitively.

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, shared a similar stance, mentioning that there will be no specific instructions against displaying aggression. India is set to commence its campaign facing the UAE before the high-voltage match against Pakistan.

This Asia Cup match is shadowed by border tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. However, Suryakumar and Salman emphasized focusing on cricket, with no need for philosophical changes to their current strategies that have previously yielded positive results.

