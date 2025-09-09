Left Menu

Gattuso's High-Risk Italia: Attack Triumphs Amid Defensive Chaos

Italy's national football team, under coach Gennaro Gattuso, secured a 5-4 World Cup qualifier win against Israel, highlighting both offensive flair and defensive lapses. Despite criticism for his strategic decisions, Gattuso aims to refine Italy's attacking style as they push for playoff qualification in their group.

Updated: 09-09-2025 16:27 IST
  Italy

Italy's national football team showcased both brilliance and blunders in a thrilling 5-4 victory over Israel in World Cup qualifying under new coach Gennaro Gattuso. The match, described by Gattuso as 'the craziest game' he has coached, emphasized the squad's attacking prowess but also revealed lingering defensive vulnerabilities.

Criticism of Gattuso's tactics surfaced, particularly regarding his decision to bench key players like Riccardo Calafiori, which may have contributed to defensive instability. However, consistent performances from forwards such as Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean show promise, as Italy aims to enhance their tactical approach to secure playoff spots.

While Gattuso's attacking strategy brought success in recent qualifiers, Italy must rectify defensive issues to remain competitive. As the team prepares for crucial matches, they seek to balance an innovative offensive style with traditional defensive strengths to advance in their qualifying group.

