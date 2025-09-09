Sri Lanka and Afghanistan: Navigating Challenges at Asia Cup

During the Asia Cup pre-tournament press conference, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka humorously portrayed the demanding nature of preparing for the sub-continent's leading cricket event. His remark about feeling 'very sleepy' brought laughter to the room while emphasizing the strenuous journey the team has faced to arrive at this juncture.

Expressing the necessity of rest, Asalanka highlighted the importance of maintaining fitness amid back-to-back games and extensive travel. The team looks forward to a four-day break before their game against Bangladesh, offering a moment's respite for Sri Lanka, who find themselves once again in the so-called 'group of death' with Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, whose team has also faced intense logistics, offered a pragmatic view, underscoring the need for mental toughness and adaptability as professional players. Despite challenges like playing under sweltering heat and immediate game turnarounds, Khan emphasized focusing solely on the performance, ignoring external uncertainties to give their all and secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)