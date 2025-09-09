Left Menu

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan: Navigating Challenges at Asia Cup

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka humorously highlighted the harsh realities of playing intensive cricket back-to-back and sought rest before the Asia Cup opener. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan echoed similar sentiments about demanding tournament logistics, underscoring the importance of professionalism and adaptability in such challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:10 IST
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan: Navigating Challenges at Asia Cup
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

During the Asia Cup pre-tournament press conference, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka humorously portrayed the demanding nature of preparing for the sub-continent's leading cricket event. His remark about feeling 'very sleepy' brought laughter to the room while emphasizing the strenuous journey the team has faced to arrive at this juncture.

Expressing the necessity of rest, Asalanka highlighted the importance of maintaining fitness amid back-to-back games and extensive travel. The team looks forward to a four-day break before their game against Bangladesh, offering a moment's respite for Sri Lanka, who find themselves once again in the so-called 'group of death' with Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, whose team has also faced intense logistics, offered a pragmatic view, underscoring the need for mental toughness and adaptability as professional players. Despite challenges like playing under sweltering heat and immediate game turnarounds, Khan emphasized focusing solely on the performance, ignoring external uncertainties to give their all and secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

 Nepal
2
Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

 Global
3
David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

 United Kingdom
4
U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy Concerns

U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025