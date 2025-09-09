Left Menu

Ange Postecoglou Takes Helm at Nottingham Forest

Ange Postecoglou, former Tottenham Hotspur manager, is the new Nottingham Forest head coach, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo. Postecoglou is praised for his trophy-winning history and aims to achieve the club's ambitions. Previously, he led Spurs to a Europa League victory but struggled in the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:52 IST
Ange Postecoglou Takes Helm at Nottingham Forest
Ange Postecoglou

In a significant managerial switch, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been appointed the new head coach of Nottingham Forest, following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo. The announcement was made early Tuesday as the club decided to part ways with Santo, who openly acknowledged deteriorating relations with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Evangelos Marinakis, in his statement regarding the appointment of Postecoglou, lauded the new coach as someone 'with a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.' He emphasized Postecoglou's track record of success at top levels and his eagerness to create something exceptional at Nottingham Forest.

Postecoglou, who was born in Greece and formerly coached the Australian national team, guided Tottenham to secure their first major trophy since 2008 by winning the Europa League. However, his spell at Spurs ended following a disappointing 17th-place finish in the Premier League, leading to his departure in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

 Nepal
2
Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

 Global
3
David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

 United Kingdom
4
U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy Concerns

U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025