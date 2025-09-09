Ange Postecoglou Takes Helm at Nottingham Forest

In a significant managerial switch, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been appointed the new head coach of Nottingham Forest, following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo. The announcement was made early Tuesday as the club decided to part ways with Santo, who openly acknowledged deteriorating relations with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Evangelos Marinakis, in his statement regarding the appointment of Postecoglou, lauded the new coach as someone 'with a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.' He emphasized Postecoglou's track record of success at top levels and his eagerness to create something exceptional at Nottingham Forest.

Postecoglou, who was born in Greece and formerly coached the Australian national team, guided Tottenham to secure their first major trophy since 2008 by winning the Europa League. However, his spell at Spurs ended following a disappointing 17th-place finish in the Premier League, leading to his departure in June.

