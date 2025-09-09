Janith Liyanage's Comeback Boosts Sri Lanka's Asia Cup Hopes

Sri Lanka made a significant move in their Asia Cup strategy by reintroducing Janith Liyanage to the T20 squad after a three-year absence.

Liyanage, a key middle-order batter, is part of the 17-member squad led by Charith Asalanka. The team is set to begin their campaign against Bangladesh on September 13 in Abu Dhabi.

Liyanage, a specialist in white-ball formats, has shown commendable form, notably during a recent series against Zimbabwe, where his contributions were pivotal.