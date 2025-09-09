Janith Liyanage's Comeback Boosts Sri Lanka's Asia Cup Hopes
Sri Lanka welcomes Janith Liyanage back into their T20 squad for the Asia Cup after a three-year hiatus. Liyanage, a middle-order batter, joins the 17-member team under Charith Asalanka. They debut against Bangladesh on September 13. Liyanage recently impressed during an ODI series against Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka made a significant move in their Asia Cup strategy by reintroducing Janith Liyanage to the T20 squad after a three-year absence.
Liyanage, a key middle-order batter, is part of the 17-member squad led by Charith Asalanka. The team is set to begin their campaign against Bangladesh on September 13 in Abu Dhabi.
Liyanage, a specialist in white-ball formats, has shown commendable form, notably during a recent series against Zimbabwe, where his contributions were pivotal.
