Game-Changing Tech: Referee Body Cameras Debut in Serie A

For the first time, Serie A referees will wear body cameras during a Juventus vs. Inter Milan match. This innovation aims to enhance the viewing experience and increase transparency in officiating, reflecting a broader initiative by FIFA and IFAB across elite competitions.

In a groundbreaking move for Italian football, the Serie A match this Saturday between Juventus and Inter Milan will feature referees equipped with body cameras, according to a Tuesday announcement by the league. This marks the debut of high-resolution micro-cameras on referees' headsets, which will capture real-time game situations and warm-ups.

The video feed will also assist the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, with select footage being streamed live. Previously tested in the United States during the Club World Cup in July, this innovative technology is part of a concerted effort by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to improve coverage and transparency in top-tier competitions.

Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo emphasized that the initiative would offer fans a singular, immersive experience. 'Serie A continues to lead in adopting new technology, crucial for the future of sports broadcasting, global promotion of our league, and transparency in refereeing,' he noted. The Premier League is reportedly set to conduct similar tests with referee cameras this season, as reported by the BBC last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

