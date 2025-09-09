Pakistan's T20I Squad Eyes Asia Cup Glory Amid Bold Changes
Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha opens up about the national team's changes, missing key players Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in their Asia Cup campaign. Under new coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan remains successful, though challenges loom with India's strong squad as the tournament approaches.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan's T20I captain, has addressed the team's recent transition without star batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Despite the absence of these seasoned players, the team is gearing up for the Asia Cup with renewed optimism and a focus on executing their distinct brand of cricket.
Since Mike Hesson took over as the white-ball head coach, Pakistan has shown impressive form, clinching 10 victories in 14 matches and recently triumphing in the Tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE. "We are excited as a team and have been performing well, having won three out of our last four series," Salman expressed during a pre-tournament press conference.
As the Asia Cup looms, Salman shrugged off claims of any team being a favorite, pointing to T20I's unpredictable nature. "In one or two overs, a game can change," he noted, emphasizing the team's focus on maintaining good cricket performances regardless of the outcome of the preparatory series.
