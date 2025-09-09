Left Menu

Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana, Bernal Clinches Stage 16

Pro-Palestinian protests continue to disrupt the Vuelta a Espana, with Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal winning the altered stage 16. The race directors decided to conclude 8 km early due to protests, affecting the race outcome multiple times, including a past incident in Bilbao.

09-09-2025

The Vuelta a Espana has seen ongoing disruption from pro-Palestinian protesters, significantly impacting the race's progression. Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal claimed victory in stage 16, which was concluded 8 kilometers before the scheduled finish due to protest activity near the race's endpoint.

Race directors communicated the decision to anticipate the stage's conclusion over Radio Vuelta, as Bernal outpaced Spain's Mikel Landa, leaving Brieuc Rolland to secure third place. The adjustments in the competition's outcome reflect high tensions, with a previous disruption on stage 11 reported in Bilbao.

Incidents marred earlier stages, including stage 10 and the team time trial on stage five, where the Israel-Premier Tech team faced direct protests on the road. Amid these disturbances, race strategy and competition dynamics experienced notable shifts.

