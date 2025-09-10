Rashid Khan's Spin Brigade: Afghanistan's Winning Formula in Asia Cup Opener

Afghanistan's cricket captain, Rashid Khan, expressed satisfaction with the team's exceptional spin depth, which played a significant role in their decisive 94-run win against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup opener.

After choosing to bat first, Afghanistan posted 188 for six, later employing seven bowlers to limit Hong Kong to 94 for nine. Rashid acknowledged the challenges in team selection, noting the difficulty of benching skilled players like Mujeeb and Noor.

Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive performance contributed to the team's score despite early wickets. Rashid acknowledged the need to address early powerplay losses and emphasized the advantage of batting first due to their spin prowess. Player of the Match, Azmatullah, highlighted the importance of belief and strategic hitting in his innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)