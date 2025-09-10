Cape Verde's World Cup Dream: A Small Nation on the Brink of History

Cape Verde is on the cusp of making World Cup history, poised to be the second smallest nation to qualify, after a decisive victory over Cameroon. With two games left, the archipelago must secure three more points to realize this achievement.

Meanwhile, Senegal displayed remarkable tenacity, reversing a two-goal deficit to overcome the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-2 in a thrilling encounter, strengthening their chances for a third consecutive World Cup appearance.

Elsewhere, African giants in Egypt, South Africa, and Ivory Coast jostle for supremacy in their groups, with each match crucial in determining their path to the 2026 World Cup in North America.