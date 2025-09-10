Left Menu

Historic Win: Bolivia's Penalty Triumph Over Brazil Secures Playoff Spot

Bolivia secured a 1-0 victory over Brazil thanks to Miguel Terceros' penalty, advancing to the World Cup playoff tournament. Bolivia seeks its first World Cup since 1994. The playoff involves six nations, deciding the final two World Cup spots. Colombia aided Bolivia by defeating Venezuela 6-3.

In a stunning turn of events, Bolivia clinched a rare victory over Brazil, courtesy of a decisive first-half penalty by Miguel Terceros. This win, combined with Colombia's triumph over Venezuela, ensures Bolivia's advancement to the upcoming World Cup playoff tournament.

The Bolivians, aiming for their first World Cup appearance since 1994, now look to compete for one of the two remaining spots. This playoff, featuring six nations, marks a critical step in their long-awaited journey to the global stage.

Elsewhere in the qualifiers, Colombia thrashed Venezuela 6-3, with a standout performance from Luis Diaz, while Ecuador secured a narrow win over the reigning champions Argentina, further intensifying the competition in the South American qualifiers.

