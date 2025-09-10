Left Menu

Africa's World Cup Quest: Triumphs, Tensions, and Turnarounds

Egypt failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso. Morocco and Tunisia have secured their spots, while South Africa and Senegal lead their groups. Upsets like Cape Verde's win over Cameroon and Nigeria's struggles highlight the competitive nature of the qualifiers.

Ouagadougou | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:06 IST
Egypt's hopes of making it to the 2026 World Cup were dashed following a goalless draw with Burkina Faso. A win could have secured their qualification with two matches to spare. This result has left Egypt's World Cup dreams hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, Morocco and Tunisia have both secured their spots in next summer's tournament, becoming the first African teams to do so as the continent's World Cup qualifying rounds concluded this week. Despite South Africa's impressive form, their 1-1 draw with Nigeria has delayed their qualification.

Cape Verde celebrated a stunning 1-0 victory over Cameroon, ensuring their dominance in Group D. In other matches, Senegal mounted a dramatic comeback to defeat the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Nigeria's World Cup hopes remain uncertain after trailing against South Africa. The qualifiers have showcased unpredictable outcomes as teams vie for a place on the global stage.

