U.S. Ryder Cup Team Gathers in Napa for Last Preparations

Justin Thomas is among a host of U.S. Ryder Cup players in California's wine country for last-minute preparations before heading to Bethpage Black. Unlike two years ago, when Thomas and Max Homa were lone participants, ten of the twelve U.S. team members are competing at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has organized practice sessions and a team dinner to ensure no repeats of past failures. Players like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele led the push to have the team in Napa, after the U.S. team felt unprepared two years ago in Rome.

The inclusion of Ryder Cup players has given the Procore Championship its strongest field yet. This effort is aimed at staying competitive, avoiding the rust seen in previous competitions, and providing a strong start to the season for players like defending champion Patton Kizzire.