U.S. Ryder Cup Team Gathers in Napa for Last Preparations

Justin Thomas joins the U.S. Ryder Cup team in California's wine country for a final tune-up. Unlike two years ago, ten out of twelve players are participating in the Procore Championship. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley oversees practice sessions and preparations to avoid past mistakes before the competition at Bethpage Black.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Napa | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:12 IST
Justin Thomas is among a host of U.S. Ryder Cup players in California's wine country for last-minute preparations before heading to Bethpage Black. Unlike two years ago, when Thomas and Max Homa were lone participants, ten of the twelve U.S. team members are competing at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has organized practice sessions and a team dinner to ensure no repeats of past failures. Players like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele led the push to have the team in Napa, after the U.S. team felt unprepared two years ago in Rome.

The inclusion of Ryder Cup players has given the Procore Championship its strongest field yet. This effort is aimed at staying competitive, avoiding the rust seen in previous competitions, and providing a strong start to the season for players like defending champion Patton Kizzire.

