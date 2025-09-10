Left Menu

Controversy in Tennis: Lleyton Hewitt's Suspension

Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt was suspended for two weeks for pushing an anti-doping official. The sanction affects his Davis Cup schedule. The incident happened last November after a semifinal loss to Italy. An independent tribunal confirmed the charge, and Hewitt has also been fined $20,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:05 IST
Controversy in Tennis: Lleyton Hewitt's Suspension
Lleyton Hewitt
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lleyton Hewitt, the two-time Grand Slam champion, faces a two-week suspension for pushing an anti-doping official. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the penalty, which runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 7, to minimize the impact on his Davis Cup duties.

The incident in question took place last November following Australia's semifinal defeat to Italy. Hewitt denied the charge, claiming self-defense. However, after reviewing video evidence and witness accounts, an independent tribunal upheld the charge, ruling that his actions were not justified or proportional.

In addition to the suspension, Hewitt, the former world No. 1, will pay a $20,000 fine. He is barred from all tennis-related activities, including his roles as coach and mentor, during this period. Hewitt has the option to appeal the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Macron’s Austerity Measures

France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Macron’s Austerity Measures

 Global
2
Balancing Democracy: Meghalaya's Electoral Roll Revision

Balancing Democracy: Meghalaya's Electoral Roll Revision

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Secures Borders Amid Nepal Turmoil

Uttar Pradesh Secures Borders Amid Nepal Turmoil

 India
4
Punjab Slams Centre Over Flood Relief: A Tale of Insufficient Aid

Punjab Slams Centre Over Flood Relief: A Tale of Insufficient Aid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025