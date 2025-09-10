Controversy in Tennis: Lleyton Hewitt's Suspension
Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt was suspended for two weeks for pushing an anti-doping official. The sanction affects his Davis Cup schedule. The incident happened last November after a semifinal loss to Italy. An independent tribunal confirmed the charge, and Hewitt has also been fined $20,000.
Lleyton Hewitt, the two-time Grand Slam champion, faces a two-week suspension for pushing an anti-doping official. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the penalty, which runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 7, to minimize the impact on his Davis Cup duties.
The incident in question took place last November following Australia's semifinal defeat to Italy. Hewitt denied the charge, claiming self-defense. However, after reviewing video evidence and witness accounts, an independent tribunal upheld the charge, ruling that his actions were not justified or proportional.
In addition to the suspension, Hewitt, the former world No. 1, will pay a $20,000 fine. He is barred from all tennis-related activities, including his roles as coach and mentor, during this period. Hewitt has the option to appeal the decision.
