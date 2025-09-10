Left Menu

Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winning Season

RCB's Jitesh Sharma shares insights from Virat Kohli that improved his performance this season. Adapting Kohli's intensity, Sharma's 261-run season was pivotal in crucial matches, notably his unbeaten 85 against LSG. He emphasizes learning the mental game, including staying calm and strategic decision-making, even while playing aggressively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:34 IST
Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winning Season
Jitesh Sharma. (Photo: @IPL X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India, has credited legendary cricketer Virat Kohli for pivotal insights that elevated his game during RCB's triumphant season. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Sharma lauded Kohli's approach to the game, emphasizing how it helped refine his role as a finisher this year.

Amassing 261 runs in 11 innings, Sharma's standout performances included an unbeaten 85 against Lucknow Super Giants and a swift 24 in the final, exemplifying his stellar showings. In his discussion, Sharma shed light on Kohli's unique balance of aggression and clarity, stating that Kohli's rigorous training regimen simplifies match situations for him.

Sharma also revealed Kohli's advice during challenging innings—shifting focus to incremental goals and mental resets. He underscored how embracing such strategies enhances one's game even on off days. Currently, part of India's Asia Cup squad in the UAE, Sharma continues to utilize these lessons to advance his cricketing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Macron’s Austerity Measures

France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Macron’s Austerity Measures

 Global
2
Balancing Democracy: Meghalaya's Electoral Roll Revision

Balancing Democracy: Meghalaya's Electoral Roll Revision

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Secures Borders Amid Nepal Turmoil

Uttar Pradesh Secures Borders Amid Nepal Turmoil

 India
4
Punjab Slams Centre Over Flood Relief: A Tale of Insufficient Aid

Punjab Slams Centre Over Flood Relief: A Tale of Insufficient Aid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025