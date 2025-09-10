Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winning Season

Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India, has credited legendary cricketer Virat Kohli for pivotal insights that elevated his game during RCB's triumphant season. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Sharma lauded Kohli's approach to the game, emphasizing how it helped refine his role as a finisher this year.

Amassing 261 runs in 11 innings, Sharma's standout performances included an unbeaten 85 against Lucknow Super Giants and a swift 24 in the final, exemplifying his stellar showings. In his discussion, Sharma shed light on Kohli's unique balance of aggression and clarity, stating that Kohli's rigorous training regimen simplifies match situations for him.

Sharma also revealed Kohli's advice during challenging innings—shifting focus to incremental goals and mental resets. He underscored how embracing such strategies enhances one's game even on off days. Currently, part of India's Asia Cup squad in the UAE, Sharma continues to utilize these lessons to advance his cricketing prowess.

