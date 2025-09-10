Rugby's Great Rivalry: From Men to Women - A Weekend of Showdowns

New Zealand and South Africa's storied rugby rivalry takes center stage this weekend, highlighting a day of dual showdowns involving both the men's and women's teams.

The men's teams face off in a high-stakes Rugby Championship match in Wellington, following a closely contested match in Auckland. Simultaneously, the women's teams battle in a historic quarter-final clash at the Women's Rugby World Cup in England.

The women's quarter-final marks South Africa's debut at this stage, contrasting with New Zealand's extensive World Cup experience. Despite the disparity, South Africa is buoyed by its recent achievements and prepared for a fierce contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)