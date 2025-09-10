Left Menu

Rugby's Great Rivalry: From Men to Women - A Weekend of Showdowns

As New Zealand and South Africa men's teams continue their historic rivalry in the Rugby Championship, the women's teams face off for only the second time on the same day. The match marks South Africa's first appearance in a Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final, with New Zealand as defending champions.

New Zealand and South Africa's storied rugby rivalry takes center stage this weekend, highlighting a day of dual showdowns involving both the men's and women's teams.

The men's teams face off in a high-stakes Rugby Championship match in Wellington, following a closely contested match in Auckland. Simultaneously, the women's teams battle in a historic quarter-final clash at the Women's Rugby World Cup in England.

The women's quarter-final marks South Africa's debut at this stage, contrasting with New Zealand's extensive World Cup experience. Despite the disparity, South Africa is buoyed by its recent achievements and prepared for a fierce contest.

