Tyrrell Hatton's Wild Celebration Turns Sour

Tyrrell Hatton's exuberance over his selection for the European Ryder Cup team quickly devolved during a celebratory night out. The British golfer celebrated with teammate Jon Rahm after automatically qualifying for the team. The night turned messy, leaving Hatton in a less-than-ideal state the following morning.

During the festivities, Hatton began with six glasses of wine before proceeding to gin, margaritas, strawberry vodka, and shots. The overindulgence led to Hatton facing a memorable hangover, highlighted by an embarrassing mishap in his hotel room.

Despite the incident, Hatton maintained a sense of humor about the ordeal, leaving an apologetic note and cash for the hotel staff. Meanwhile, Team Europe prepares to defend their crown at Bethpage Black Course, with the competition kicking off on September 26.

