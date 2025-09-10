Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances
Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran secured medals for India at the World Boxing Championships. Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen was defeated in the quarterfinals by Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkiye. Jaismine impressed in the 57kg category, and Nupur excelled in the non-Olympic +80kg division, securing spots in the semifinals.
At the World Boxing Championships, Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran have both guaranteed medals for India. In contrast, Nikhat Zareen's campaign concluded in the quarterfinals after a loss to Turkiye's Buse Naz Cakiroglu, ending her aspiration for a third consecutive medal.
Jaismine delivered a standout performance in the 57kg division, defeating Uzbekistan's Khumorabonu Mamajonovato with skillful tactics, using her reach advantage to control the match and secure a 5-0 victory. Her semifinal spot confirms at least a bronze medal.
Nupur Sheoran, granddaughter of legendary boxer Hawa Singh, shone in the non-Olympic +80kg category with a 4-1 win over Oltinoy Sotimboeva from Uzbekistan. Demonstrating cleaner punches and strategic prowess, Nupur advanced to the semifinals, assuring herself of a medal.
