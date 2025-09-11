Shivam Dube Shines with Career-Best Performance in Asia Cup Win

In a decisive nine-wicket triumph over the United Arab Emirates at the Asia Cup, Shivam Dube credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for the strategic advice that led to his top-tier performance. Dube's career-best figures of 3/4 were instrumental in India's swift victory.

UAE, overwhelmed by India's stellar bowlers, collapsed for 57 in the Twenty20 face-off. Dube and Kuldeep Yadav spearheaded India's bowling attack, while the chase was accomplished in a mere 4.3 overs.

Dube has seen remarkable improvement in the past year, securing half of his 16 wickets in recent matches. Despite comparisons to standout all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Dube remains focused on learning from Pandya's expansive experience.

