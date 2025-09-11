Left Menu

Shivam Dube Shines with Career-Best Performance in Asia Cup Win

In a dominant win at the Asia Cup, Shivam Dube credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for his astounding performance against UAE. Dube secured his best bowling figures to date, helping India skittle UAE for 57 runs. Despite rapid improvement, Dube deflects comparisons with established all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 09:11 IST
In a decisive nine-wicket triumph over the United Arab Emirates at the Asia Cup, Shivam Dube credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for the strategic advice that led to his top-tier performance. Dube's career-best figures of 3/4 were instrumental in India's swift victory.

UAE, overwhelmed by India's stellar bowlers, collapsed for 57 in the Twenty20 face-off. Dube and Kuldeep Yadav spearheaded India's bowling attack, while the chase was accomplished in a mere 4.3 overs.

Dube has seen remarkable improvement in the past year, securing half of his 16 wickets in recent matches. Despite comparisons to standout all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Dube remains focused on learning from Pandya's expansive experience.

