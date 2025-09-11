Left Menu

Archery Upset: Deepika Kumari Fumbles, Young Gatha Khadake Shines at World Championships

India's top archer, Deepika Kumari, experienced an early exit at the World Championships, failing to reach beyond the round of 32. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Gatha Khadake impressed by advancing to the pre-quarterfinals, showcasing her potential as the lone Indian recurve archer to make it that far.

In a dramatic turn at the World Championships, seasoned Indian archer Deepika Kumari succumbed to her inconsistencies, facing an early exit in the round of 32. The four-time Olympian was outperformed by Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa, ending her campaign without a medal yet again.

Amid Deepika's struggles, young talent Gatha Khadake made headlines by emerging as India's lone hope in the recurve section. The 15-year-old cruised through her matches, showcasing maturity and precision beyond her years despite facing tough competition.

Gatha's extraordinary performance sets the stage for a thrilling round of 16, where she will challenge reigning Olympic champion Lim Si-hyeon. With her rise, Gatha carries India's expectations for a recurve medal, a feat not achieved by the nation since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

