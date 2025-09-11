Archery Upset: Deepika Kumari Fumbles, Young Gatha Khadake Shines at World Championships

In a dramatic turn at the World Championships, seasoned Indian archer Deepika Kumari succumbed to her inconsistencies, facing an early exit in the round of 32. The four-time Olympian was outperformed by Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa, ending her campaign without a medal yet again.

Amid Deepika's struggles, young talent Gatha Khadake made headlines by emerging as India's lone hope in the recurve section. The 15-year-old cruised through her matches, showcasing maturity and precision beyond her years despite facing tough competition.

Gatha's extraordinary performance sets the stage for a thrilling round of 16, where she will challenge reigning Olympic champion Lim Si-hyeon. With her rise, Gatha carries India's expectations for a recurve medal, a feat not achieved by the nation since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)