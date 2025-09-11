Left Menu

Kochi Blue Tigers Dominate KCL Season 2 with Brilliant Title Victory

Kochi Blue Tigers emerged victorious in the KCL Season 2, defeating Kollam Sailors by 75 runs. Vinoop Manoharan starred with the bat, earning Player of the Match, while Akhil Scaria secured the Player of the Series accolade. Key performances and strategic moves guided Kochi to a triumphant tournament win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:24 IST
Kochi Blue Tigers Dominate KCL Season 2 with Brilliant Title Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kochi Blue Tigers have been crowned champions of the KCL Season 2 after a commanding performance against the Kollam Sailors in the final. The Blue Tigers clinched the title with a 75-run victory, showcasing their dominance throughout the tournament.

Batting first, Kochi set a formidable total of 181 runs, thanks to Vinoop Manoharan's explosive 70 off 30 balls. Despite a mid-innings collapse, Alfi Francis contributed a crucial 47 runs to bolster Kochi's score. Kollam's chase faltered as Kochi's bowlers, led by P.S. Jerin, dismantled their lineup, ending their innings at 106.

Kochi's triumph was a testament to their teamwork and strategic brilliance. Team owner Subhash Manuel praised the collective effort and the stalwart support of sponsors like Dhoni App and Royal Enfield. This win not only highlights Kochi's cricketing prowess but also underscores their unyielding dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
2
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India
3
ICC Shatters Barriers with All-Female Officials for ODI World Cup

ICC Shatters Barriers with All-Female Officials for ODI World Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Odisha's Educational Triumph: Retention Rates Soar in BJD Era

Odisha's Educational Triumph: Retention Rates Soar in BJD Era

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025