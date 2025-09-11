Kochi Blue Tigers Dominate KCL Season 2 with Brilliant Title Victory

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kochi Blue Tigers have been crowned champions of the KCL Season 2 after a commanding performance against the Kollam Sailors in the final. The Blue Tigers clinched the title with a 75-run victory, showcasing their dominance throughout the tournament.

Batting first, Kochi set a formidable total of 181 runs, thanks to Vinoop Manoharan's explosive 70 off 30 balls. Despite a mid-innings collapse, Alfi Francis contributed a crucial 47 runs to bolster Kochi's score. Kollam's chase faltered as Kochi's bowlers, led by P.S. Jerin, dismantled their lineup, ending their innings at 106.

Kochi's triumph was a testament to their teamwork and strategic brilliance. Team owner Subhash Manuel praised the collective effort and the stalwart support of sponsors like Dhoni App and Royal Enfield. This win not only highlights Kochi's cricketing prowess but also underscores their unyielding dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)