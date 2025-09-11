Left Menu

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash Sparks Political Outcry

Maharashtra's SP President Abu Asim Azmi criticized India's decision to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, citing government hypocrisy following a recent terror attack. Shiv Sena (UBT) plans protests, questioning the Sangh Parivar's stance. The Supreme Court declined to stay the match set for September 14.

11-09-2025
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi on Thursday criticized India's decision to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, labeling it a 'double standard' by the government. He pointed to the Pahalgam terror attack's recent victims, questioning the rationale behind holding such a match amid national grief.

Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed its intention to protest the match, describing it as 'treason' and 'shamelessness.' The party's women's wing will lead a 'Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan,' taking to the streets to express disapproval. Raut highlighted the juxtaposition of national mourning with such sporting engagements, questioning the government's priorities.

Meanwhile, a plea to urgently stay the match was declined by the Supreme Court. A bench led by Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi decided the September 14 match in Dubai should proceed. The bench rejected the call to hear the plea on an urgent basis, maintaining their decision to let the match occur as planned.

