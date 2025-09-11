India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash Sparks Political Outcry
Maharashtra's SP President Abu Asim Azmi criticized India's decision to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, citing government hypocrisy following a recent terror attack. Shiv Sena (UBT) plans protests, questioning the Sangh Parivar's stance. The Supreme Court declined to stay the match set for September 14.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi on Thursday criticized India's decision to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, labeling it a 'double standard' by the government. He pointed to the Pahalgam terror attack's recent victims, questioning the rationale behind holding such a match amid national grief.
Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed its intention to protest the match, describing it as 'treason' and 'shamelessness.' The party's women's wing will lead a 'Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan,' taking to the streets to express disapproval. Raut highlighted the juxtaposition of national mourning with such sporting engagements, questioning the government's priorities.
Meanwhile, a plea to urgently stay the match was declined by the Supreme Court. A bench led by Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi decided the September 14 match in Dubai should proceed. The bench rejected the call to hear the plea on an urgent basis, maintaining their decision to let the match occur as planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores
Allegations and Protests: Sparks of Unrest in India and Nepal
Supreme Court to Hear Kangana Ranaut's Defamation Case Linked to Farmer Protests
Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match