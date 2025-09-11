The Last Lap: MotoE World Championship Put on Hold

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and MotoGP will halt the MotoE World Championship starting in 2026, citing low audience engagement and limited progress in electric performance motorcycles. Setbacks in capture and expansion efforts have led to this tough decision, the organizers confirmed on Thursday.

Since its inception in 2019, MotoE has struggled with diminishing interest. Initial races expanded from four to eight rounds but reverted to a smaller scale due to lackluster response. Despite industry efforts led by exclusive bike provider Ducati, MotoE failed to carve a meaningful niche in the competitive world of motorbike racing.

The decision marks a broader industry transition towards sustainable technologies, with focus shifting to high-efficiency combustion engines and alternative fuels. However, both MotoGP and the FIM remain open to revisiting electric ventures as market conditions evolve, echoing the sentiments of Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta about innovation and audience engagement.