The Last Lap: MotoE World Championship Put on Hold

The MotoE World Championship, launched in 2019, will be suspended in 2026 due to low viewership and limited electric motorcycle development. Despite efforts to expand and innovate, the series failed to capture public interest. The shift in motorcycle industry focus to sustainable technologies influenced this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and MotoGP will halt the MotoE World Championship starting in 2026, citing low audience engagement and limited progress in electric performance motorcycles. Setbacks in capture and expansion efforts have led to this tough decision, the organizers confirmed on Thursday.

Since its inception in 2019, MotoE has struggled with diminishing interest. Initial races expanded from four to eight rounds but reverted to a smaller scale due to lackluster response. Despite industry efforts led by exclusive bike provider Ducati, MotoE failed to carve a meaningful niche in the competitive world of motorbike racing.

The decision marks a broader industry transition towards sustainable technologies, with focus shifting to high-efficiency combustion engines and alternative fuels. However, both MotoGP and the FIM remain open to revisiting electric ventures as market conditions evolve, echoing the sentiments of Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta about innovation and audience engagement.

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

