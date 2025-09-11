Blind Women's Cricket World Cup Shifts Venue Amidst Political Turmoil
Due to political unrest in Nepal, the Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, scheduled from November 11 to 25 in India, has shifted from Kathmandu as a neutral venue for matches involving Pakistan. The tournament will feature teams like Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA.
Nepal's political instability has compelled the removal of Kathmandu as a neutral venue for the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, scheduled in India this November.
India's Cricket Association for the Blind is exploring alternative venues for matches involving Pakistan, affected by heightened India-Pakistan tensions post-Pahalgam terror attack.
The World Cup will feature 21 league matches and includes teams from seven countries. Despite the challenges, India has announced a 16-member team, showcasing a diverse talent pool of visually impaired athletes.
