Blind Women's Cricket World Cup Shifts Venue Amidst Political Turmoil

Nepal's political instability has compelled the removal of Kathmandu as a neutral venue for the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, scheduled in India this November.

India's Cricket Association for the Blind is exploring alternative venues for matches involving Pakistan, affected by heightened India-Pakistan tensions post-Pahalgam terror attack.

The World Cup will feature 21 league matches and includes teams from seven countries. Despite the challenges, India has announced a 16-member team, showcasing a diverse talent pool of visually impaired athletes.

