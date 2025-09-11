Young Dhakishneshwar Set to Make Waves Against Switzerland in Davis Cup Clash
India, with young talents Dhakishneshwar Suresh and Sumit Nagal, is set to face Switzerland in the World Group I indoor Davis Cup tie. Captain Rajpal, favoring Dhakishneshwar for his big serve, anticipates a promising performance. Key doubles player Yuki Bhambri is absent due to injury.
- Country:
- Germany
In a strategic move, India has taken a gamble by fielding the young and promising Dhakishneshwar Suresh, alongside comeback star Sumit Nagal, in the Davis Cup World Group I tie against Switzerland. The match, set to begin on Friday, offers India a chance at securing a spot in the Davis Cup Qualifiers.
Team captain Rohit Rajpal, convinced by Dhakishneshwar's coaches in the US, believed in the player's potential and brought him to Switzerland. The 6-foot-5 player has shown remarkable form during training, impressing with his flat hits and strong serves, which make him a perfect fit for indoor courts.
India, aiming for victory, faces the challenge of playing without their top doubles player, Yuki Bhambri, due to injury. In his place, Rothvik Bollipalli will join N Sriram Balaji for the doubles match. As the Indian team prepares, they are aware of Switzerland's depth and the crucial role doubles will play in this tie.
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Tennis: ITF Partners with Tie Break Tens
Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships
Controversy in Tennis: Lleyton Hewitt's Suspension
Ankur Bhattacharjee Claims Top Seed at National Ranking Table Tennis Championships
Rising Stars Illuminate the Future for Indian Table Tennis