Spinners Shine as Central Zone Dominates South Zone on Duleep Trophy's Opening Day
Central Zone's spinners, Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya, wreaked havoc on South Zone, reducing them to 149 on the Duleep Trophy final's opening day. Jain took 5/49 and Kartikeya claimed 4/53. Central Zone's openers, Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar, responded robustly, ending the day at 50/0.
- Country:
- India
In a commanding display of spin bowling, Central Zone's Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya dismantled South Zone on the first day of the Duleep Trophy final, ESPNcricinfo reports. Under overcast skies, Jain claimed figures of 5/49 and Kartikeya added 4/53, as the spinners combined to bowl South Zone out for a mere 149 runs in 63 overs at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
Central Zone's response was strong, with openers Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar reaching 50 without loss before bad light halted play. South Zone's new opening partnership of Mohit Kale and Tanmay Agarwal managed only 24 runs in 15 overs before Jain and Kartikeya's spin attack triggered a collapse.
After lunch, the troubles continued for South Zone as Jain and Kartikeya capitalized on their momentum. Despite a brief counterattack featuring Salman Nizar, South Zone struggled to build any significant resistance against the relentless spin duo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harbhajan Singh Speaks on India-Pakistan Cricket Relations Amidst Political Tensions
The Bold Spin of Pakistan's Cricket Strategy
Sanjay Raut's Sindoor Raksha Campaign: A Bold Stand Against Indo-Pak Cricket Ties
Historic All-Female Umpiring Panel Set for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match