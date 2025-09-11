Left Menu

Australia's Sporting Expertise: Aiding India's Global Ambitions

Steve Waugh, former Australian cricket captain, believes Australia can assist India in becoming a global sports powerhouse by leveraging their expertise in technology, high-performance coaching, sports science, and medicine. His philanthropic journey began after meeting Mother Teresa, inspiring him to support children with rare diseases through his foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:09 IST
  • India

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh believes that Australia has the potential to significantly contribute to India's aspirations of becoming a global sports powerhouse. During a recent interaction, Waugh highlighted areas such as technology, high-performance coaching, sports science, and sports medicine where Australia can provide valuable expertise to India, particularly in Olympic sports.

Waugh is co-founder of Australia Essence, a company aiming to introduce premium Australian brands to India. He recalled his childhood immersed in sports and noted a shift in India's focus towards sports in education. Australia, renowned for its rich sports culture, could help India achieve greater success on the world stage.

Waugh's philanthropic efforts are substantial, driven by a pivotal meeting with Mother Teresa during a tour to India in the mid-1990s. This meeting inspired him to establish the Steve Waugh Foundation in Australia, supporting children with rare diseases, and to contribute to the Udayan home for children affected by leprosy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

