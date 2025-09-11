Bangladesh Triumphs Over Hong Kong with Skipper Litton Das Leading the Charge

Bangladesh recorded a commanding seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong in their Asia Cup debut match on Thursday, with captain Litton Das leading by example.

Hong Kong was restricted to 143 runs due to Bangladesh's disciplined bowling attack, setting the stage for Das to anchor the run chase with a crucial half-century.

Despite brief resistance from Hong Kong, Bangladesh executed a successful chase, achieving their target in 17.4 overs, marking Hong Kong's second successive defeat in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)