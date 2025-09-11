Left Menu

Bangladesh Triumphs Over Hong Kong with Skipper Litton Das Leading the Charge

Bangladesh secured a seven-wicket victory against Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener. Skipper Litton Das led the charge with an impressive half-century. Bangladesh bowled Hong Kong out for 143 before achieving their victory target in 17.4 overs, showcasing a disciplined bowling and batting performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:47 IST
Bangladesh recorded a commanding seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong in their Asia Cup debut match on Thursday, with captain Litton Das leading by example.

Hong Kong was restricted to 143 runs due to Bangladesh's disciplined bowling attack, setting the stage for Das to anchor the run chase with a crucial half-century.

Despite brief resistance from Hong Kong, Bangladesh executed a successful chase, achieving their target in 17.4 overs, marking Hong Kong's second successive defeat in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

