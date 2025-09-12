Left Menu

Moldova Coach Clescenco Resigns After Historic Defeat

Serghei Clescenco resigned as Moldova's football coach following a record 11-1 loss to Norway. The defeat in the World Cup qualifier left Moldova last in Group I. Clescenco, who became coach in 2021, had successes in the Nations League but cited the heavy loss as a turning point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 02:33 IST
Serghei Clescenco stepped down as the head coach of Moldova's national football team after an unprecedented 11-1 defeat against Norway, the country's football federation announced. This loss, recorded during a World Cup qualifier, marks Moldova's worst defeat, placing them at the bottom of Group I with no points from five matches.

Clescenco, who took over as coach in 2021, had successfully led Moldova to a promotion in the Nations League and narrowly missed the Euro 2024 play-offs. Despite these achievements, Tuesday's crushing defeat was decisive for the 52-year-old coach.

In a heartfelt statement on the federation's website, Clescenco expressed gratitude for the support received over the years, acknowledging the emotional highs and lows during his tenure. He apologized for the less pleasant moments and thanked fans, players, and staff for their trust and encouragement.

