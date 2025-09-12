Moldova Coach Clescenco Resigns After Historic Defeat
Serghei Clescenco resigned as Moldova's football coach following a record 11-1 loss to Norway. The defeat in the World Cup qualifier left Moldova last in Group I. Clescenco, who became coach in 2021, had successes in the Nations League but cited the heavy loss as a turning point.
Serghei Clescenco stepped down as the head coach of Moldova's national football team after an unprecedented 11-1 defeat against Norway, the country's football federation announced. This loss, recorded during a World Cup qualifier, marks Moldova's worst defeat, placing them at the bottom of Group I with no points from five matches.
Clescenco, who took over as coach in 2021, had successfully led Moldova to a promotion in the Nations League and narrowly missed the Euro 2024 play-offs. Despite these achievements, Tuesday's crushing defeat was decisive for the 52-year-old coach.
In a heartfelt statement on the federation's website, Clescenco expressed gratitude for the support received over the years, acknowledging the emotional highs and lows during his tenure. He apologized for the less pleasant moments and thanked fans, players, and staff for their trust and encouragement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Clescenco
- Moldova
- football
- defeat
- resignation
- Nations League
- World Cup
- Norway
- Euro 2024
- coach
ALSO READ
Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium
Mass Resignation in Manipur's BJP: Discord Ahead of Modi's Visit
ICC Shatters Barriers with All-Female Officials for ODI World Cup
Historic All-Female Umpiring Panel Set for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Blind Women's Cricket World Cup Shifts Venue Amidst Political Turmoil