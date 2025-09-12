Left Menu

Nicola Olyslagers: Soaring to New Heights on the World Stage

Australian high jumper Nicola Olyslagers is entering the World Athletics Championships with a renewed spirit and confidence, showcasing a season-best performance and a Diamond League victory. Despite ongoing competition from top athletes like Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Olyslagers remains optimistic, drawing strength from her faith and community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:47 IST
Olyslagers first grabbed global attention with her Olympic silver in Tokyo, where her performance amid strict COVID protocols galvanized Australian fans. Now, having recently set a personal-best of 2.04m, Olyslagers is focused on further achievements, with faith playing a central role in her approach.

Her training regimen on Australia's Central Coast combines traditional methods with beach workouts, reflecting her love for high jump. Olyslagers acknowledges formidable rivals like Eleanor Patterson but remains undeterred, viewing the podium as spacious enough for all.

