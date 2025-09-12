Nicola Olyslagers: Soaring to New Heights on the World Stage

Australian high jumper Nicola Olyslagers is poised for success at the World Athletics Championships, armed with a season-best clearance and a Diamond League triumph. The 28-year-old excels despite the challenge posed by competitors like Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

Olyslagers first grabbed global attention with her Olympic silver in Tokyo, where her performance amid strict COVID protocols galvanized Australian fans. Now, having recently set a personal-best of 2.04m, Olyslagers is focused on further achievements, with faith playing a central role in her approach.

Her training regimen on Australia's Central Coast combines traditional methods with beach workouts, reflecting her love for high jump. Olyslagers acknowledges formidable rivals like Eleanor Patterson but remains undeterred, viewing the podium as spacious enough for all.