Diribe Welteji's Provisional Suspension Shakes Athletics World

Ethiopian middle-distance runner Diribe Welteji is set to miss the World Athletics Championships following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The court upheld a request from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for her provisional suspension while a doping allegation is investigated.

Welteji, 23, who claimed silver in the 1,500 meters at the last world championships two years ago in Budapest, was initially cleared of failing or refusing to submit a doping sample by the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority in August. However, the AIU appealed to CAS, seeking to prevent her from competing until the issue is resolved.

Welteji had been scheduled to compete in the women's 1,500m heats at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday. Her absence now raises concerns over the impact of ongoing legal disputes on athlete participation in global sporting events.