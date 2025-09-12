Diribe Welteji's Provisional Suspension Shakes Athletics World
Ethiopian runner Diribe Welteji, barred from the World Athletics Championships after CAS upheld the AIU's request for her provisional suspension amid a doping case. Previously cleared by the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority, her participation in Tokyo's 1,500m heats remains uncertain as the legal proceedings unfold.
Ethiopian middle-distance runner Diribe Welteji is set to miss the World Athletics Championships following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The court upheld a request from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for her provisional suspension while a doping allegation is investigated.
Welteji, 23, who claimed silver in the 1,500 meters at the last world championships two years ago in Budapest, was initially cleared of failing or refusing to submit a doping sample by the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority in August. However, the AIU appealed to CAS, seeking to prevent her from competing until the issue is resolved.
Welteji had been scheduled to compete in the women's 1,500m heats at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday. Her absence now raises concerns over the impact of ongoing legal disputes on athlete participation in global sporting events.
ALSO READ
During Manipur visit on Sep 13, PM will unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore: CS Puneet Kumar Goel.
Airawat Division Honors 1965 War Heroes in Grand Diamond Jubilee Celebration
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.
CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for employees from Sept 17: Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.
Masai Russell Aims to Shatter 100m Hurdles Record in Upcoming Championship Showdown