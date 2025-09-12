Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre
Bengaluru FC has inaugurated a state-of-the-art training Centre of Sports Excellence, a key milestone in developing top-tier football infrastructure in India. The facility boasts the nation's first hybrid pitch, outfitted gyms, and recovery amenities and serves as a focal point for both first team and youth training.
Bengaluru FC has marked a significant achievement by launching its advanced Centre of Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. This facility features India's pioneering hybrid training pitch, offering a mix of natural grass and synthetic materials to ensure year-round durability and consistent performance.
The centre provides comprehensive amenities beyond the pitch, including a modern gym for tailored strength and conditioning and professional-grade dressing rooms. Additionally, it includes recovery features like ice baths, ensuring players' optimal recuperation post-training.
Club owner Parth Jindal emphasized their commitment to Indian football, noting that the national team trained here before a successful tournament. The centre also aims to cultivate a sense of community among players, providing areas for dining, recreation, and strategic meetings, all contributing to a holistic training environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
