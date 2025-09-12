Left Menu

Kapil Dev Rallies Support for Team India's Triumph in Asia Cup

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has expressed his support for Team India in the upcoming Asia Cup, emphasizing the importance of teamwork over individual performances. As India prepares to face Pakistan, Dev highlights the need for players to remain focused and not be distracted by external factors or captaincy debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:03 IST
Kapil Dev Rallies Support for Team India's Triumph in Asia Cup
Kapil Dev
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has voiced his confidence in Team India's prospects of clinching victory in the Asia Cup, urging for a unified team effort ahead of a highly-anticipated match against Pakistan in Dubai. The iconic Indo-Pak cricket rivalry resumes this Sunday, following recent political tensions.

During a golf event, Kapil highlighted the importance of collective performance over individual brilliance, stating that the focus should be on representing India rather than on captaincy roles or standout players. He lauded Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's contributions but acknowledged the rising new generation of players ready to make their mark.

Kapil urged the Indian players to remain committed to their game amidst external distractions and political issues. In light of recent attacks, the Indian government's policy permits participation in multilateral events but bars bilateral sports ties with Pakistan. The Indian team, Kapil emphasized, must stay focused on delivering their best performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatnam

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatna...

 India
2
Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

 India
3
EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

 Global
4
BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025