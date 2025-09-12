Kapil Dev Rallies Support for Team India's Triumph in Asia Cup

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has voiced his confidence in Team India's prospects of clinching victory in the Asia Cup, urging for a unified team effort ahead of a highly-anticipated match against Pakistan in Dubai. The iconic Indo-Pak cricket rivalry resumes this Sunday, following recent political tensions.

During a golf event, Kapil highlighted the importance of collective performance over individual brilliance, stating that the focus should be on representing India rather than on captaincy roles or standout players. He lauded Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's contributions but acknowledged the rising new generation of players ready to make their mark.

Kapil urged the Indian players to remain committed to their game amidst external distractions and political issues. In light of recent attacks, the Indian government's policy permits participation in multilateral events but bars bilateral sports ties with Pakistan. The Indian team, Kapil emphasized, must stay focused on delivering their best performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)