Rani Rampal Emphasizes Progress Over Medals for Indian Women's Hockey

Former India captain Rani Rampal stresses the importance of progress, not just medals, during the current transition phase of the women's hockey team. She notes the team's highs and lows, hopes for Asia Cup success, and discusses the potential challenge of cricket overshadowing other sports after its 2028 Olympics inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:08 IST
Former India captain Rani Rampal has voiced her support for the women's hockey team's ongoing transition, urging a focus on development rather than solely on winning medals.

Rampal reflected on the team's historical moments, expressing optimism for their success in the Asia Cup and World Cup qualification, while highlighting the need for grassroots emphasis.

She raised concerns about cricket's upcoming presence in the 2028 Olympics potentially diverting sponsorship from other sports, while expressing confidence in the continuing support from Indian fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

