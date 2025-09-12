Rani Rampal Emphasizes Progress Over Medals for Indian Women's Hockey

Former India captain Rani Rampal has voiced her support for the women's hockey team's ongoing transition, urging a focus on development rather than solely on winning medals.

Rampal reflected on the team's historical moments, expressing optimism for their success in the Asia Cup and World Cup qualification, while highlighting the need for grassroots emphasis.

She raised concerns about cricket's upcoming presence in the 2028 Olympics potentially diverting sponsorship from other sports, while expressing confidence in the continuing support from Indian fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)