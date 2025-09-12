Chess Players Withdraw Amid Political Tensions

In a politically charged move, seven Israeli chess players have withdrawn from a Spanish tournament scheduled to commence this Friday. The withdrawal follows organizers' requests for them not to compete under their national flag, citing the ongoing conflict in Gaza and a show of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Miguel Angel Olmo, president of the Sestao Chess Club, confirmed the withdrawals, stating, "One after another they kept pulling out and finally the last one, this very morning, decided not to come." Despite compliance with international regulations, the club advised against their participation and expressed gratitude for their decision.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) clarified that it was not consulted on this matter, reaffirming its stance against discrimination. Meanwhile, local associations in Sestao are preparing rallies to support Palestinians, reflecting broader political tensions. This development comes amid a backdrop of protests affecting other sports events in Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)