India Edges Closer to Historic Davis Cup Victory Against Switzerland

Dhakshineshwar Suresh and Sumit Nagal have brought India to the brink of a historic Davis Cup victory against Switzerland. On the opening day of the tie, a surprise win by Suresh over the higher-ranked Jerome Kym, coupled with Nagal's victory, has placed India just one win away from a rare triumph on European soil.

Captain Rohit Rajpal's decision to field Suresh over Aryan Shah paid off as the Chennai native clinched a straight-sets win against Kym, ranked 155th. Meanwhile, Nagal's return to form against Marc-Andrea Huesler gave India a commendable 2-0 lead. The past has seen India struggle against European teams, with their last away victory dating back to 1993.

India's hopeful outlook stems from Suresh's impressive net play and serves under pressure, while Nagal's aggressive gameplay shifted momentum in his favor. As India takes the lead, they need just one more win to secure this rare achievement in the European setting.