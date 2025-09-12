Oman Bowls Out Pakistan's Hopes in Asia Cup 2025 Thriller

In a gripping encounter at the Asia Cup 2025 held on Friday, Oman bowlers Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem delivered a stellar performance that curtailed Pakistan's innings to 160 for seven, setting up an achievable target of 161 runs.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the decision backfired as opening batsman Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck on the second delivery, setting an uneasy precedent for the innings.

Despite a shaky start, Mohammad Haris provided a glimmer of resilience, scoring a formidable 66 runs. Nevertheless, Oman's strategic bowling, marked by Faisal and Kaleem claiming three wickets each, kept Pakistan in check. Oman aims to chase down the target in the ongoing Asia Cup fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)