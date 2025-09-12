Oman Bowls Out Pakistan's Hopes in Asia Cup 2025 Thriller
In a stunning display at the Asia Cup 2025, Oman's bowlers, Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem, restricted Pakistan to 160/7 in a high-octane match. An opening stumble set the tone, despite Mohammad Haris's valiant 66-run effort. Oman needs 161 runs to triumph at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a gripping encounter at the Asia Cup 2025 held on Friday, Oman bowlers Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem delivered a stellar performance that curtailed Pakistan's innings to 160 for seven, setting up an achievable target of 161 runs.
Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the decision backfired as opening batsman Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck on the second delivery, setting an uneasy precedent for the innings.
Despite a shaky start, Mohammad Haris provided a glimmer of resilience, scoring a formidable 66 runs. Nevertheless, Oman's strategic bowling, marked by Faisal and Kaleem claiming three wickets each, kept Pakistan in check. Oman aims to chase down the target in the ongoing Asia Cup fixture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oman's Cricket Struggle: A Disastrous Innings
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman
Protest Ignites Against Indo-Pak Cricket Clash Amidst Tensions
Protest Gains Momentum: AISSF Opposes India-Pakistan Cricket Match
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatnam