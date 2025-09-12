Left Menu

Oman Bowls Out Pakistan's Hopes in Asia Cup 2025 Thriller

In a stunning display at the Asia Cup 2025, Oman's bowlers, Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem, restricted Pakistan to 160/7 in a high-octane match. An opening stumble set the tone, despite Mohammad Haris's valiant 66-run effort. Oman needs 161 runs to triumph at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:01 IST
Oman Bowls Out Pakistan's Hopes in Asia Cup 2025 Thriller
Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris (Photo: X/@ACCMedia1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gripping encounter at the Asia Cup 2025 held on Friday, Oman bowlers Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem delivered a stellar performance that curtailed Pakistan's innings to 160 for seven, setting up an achievable target of 161 runs.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the decision backfired as opening batsman Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck on the second delivery, setting an uneasy precedent for the innings.

Despite a shaky start, Mohammad Haris provided a glimmer of resilience, scoring a formidable 66 runs. Nevertheless, Oman's strategic bowling, marked by Faisal and Kaleem claiming three wickets each, kept Pakistan in check. Oman aims to chase down the target in the ongoing Asia Cup fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India
2
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

 India
3
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

 India
4
Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025