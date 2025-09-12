Oman's Cricket Struggle: A Disastrous Innings

In a disappointing display, Oman's cricket team registered a dismal score of 67, as they were bowled out in a mere 16.4 overs. The match revealed the team's vulnerabilities, with crucial breakthroughs by Saim Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem decimating the lineup.

Oman's innings began with Aamir Kaleem being dismissed leg before wicket by Saim Ayub, setting the tone for a quick succession of wickets. Hammad Mirza's resistance came to an end at 27 runs, caught off Muqeem's delivery, leaving the team struggling.

Despite efforts from the lower order, consistent pressure from bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf ensured Oman could not recover. The innings starkly highlighted the team's batting frailties against a formidable bowling lineup.