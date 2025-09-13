Left Menu

Long Jump Legend Mike Powell Suspended Amid Safeguarding Concerns

Mike Powell, former long jump world record holder, has been suspended indefinitely due to a safeguarding concern. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced that Powell, who now coaches, is barred from all World Athletics-connected events. The suspension is open to appeal, and further details remain undisclosed.

Updated: 13-09-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 03:38 IST
In a surprising development, world-renowned long jumper Mike Powell has been suspended indefinitely due to a safeguarding concern. Known for his record-breaking jump of 8.95 meters in Tokyo 1991, Powell has been barred from participating in any World Athletics-sanctioned events.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed that the 61-year-old, who transitioned to coaching after his competitive career, faces extensive restrictions. These include a ban on attending official World Athletics events and any associated hospitality areas, regardless of invitation status.

Although details of the concern remain sparse, Powell's suspension could be altered upon application or appeal. Attempts to reach Powell and USA Track and Field for comments have not been successful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

